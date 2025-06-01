Community Baby Shower: Booth program helps young parents balance school and family

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Community Baby Shower supports programs like the Salvation Army's Booth Program, which provides essential resources to young parents working toward their education.

The Booth Program offers an incentive store where students earn "Booth Bucks" to obtain necessary baby supplies at no personal cost.

"I'm a little bit in shock. I did not think I was going to graduate high school, to be honest, until I came here," said Tannis Johnson.

Johnson joined the Salvation Army's Booth Program before giving birth to her 11-month-old daughter Avril. As her daughter grows, Johnson says they constantly need new clothes.

"It's not always easy to go out and buy a whole bunch of new clothes in just one size, so the Booth Program was really helpful as she's growing at rates that I can just go into the store and get all the sizes she needs," said Johnson.

The program's incentive store is a vital resource for participants.

"Our students earn points based on attendance and participation, and once a week, we convert those points into what we call Booth Bucks," said Kim Kelzer, Booth Program Director.

Kelzer notes that around this time of year, their diaper supply of all sizes runs low. The program also needs more baby formula, wipes, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies.

Diapers make up a large part of the Booth Program incentive store, with many coming directly from the Community Baby Shower.

Those willing to help can donate items at local Albertsons stores on June 11. Donations can also be made via text or online throughout the entire month of June.

