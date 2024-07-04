Buddies DD helping Treasure Valley motorists get home safely on the 4th

BOISE, IDAHO — For around a decade, Buddies DD has been helping Treasure Valley residents and their vehicles get home safely after a night out.



July is the second-highest month for DUI calls.

Buddies DD operates with two drivers. One to drive you and one to follow with your car/motorcycle.

Buddies is open Wed-Sun 7 PM-2 AM.

Hours are flexible if you call ahead.

Buddies DD is offering a $5 discount if you mention you heard about them from this story.

For Buddies DD Facebook click here.

For more information click here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The 4th of July is upon us, but before you go celebrating America's birthday the Ada County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to have fun but be safe during the holiday. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I met up with one ride service that makes sure you and your vehicle both get home safely.

"Around the holidays, the 4th of July in particular, we will find 1-2 DUIs in a shift, which is above average," said Sherrif Deputy Stover.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, since 2017 the three days surrounding the 4th have a higher number of DUIs than the average number for all other days of the year, making July the second-highest month for DUI calls.

Deputy Stover continued, "I've pulled over people for DUI as old as 15 years old. which is scary because juveniles shouldn't be touching alcohol at all."

Deputy Stover told me that he has reported to several DUI crashes over the years. Many being fatal.

"I think every time I go to a crash, whether it involves a drunk driver or not, could this have been my kids in the car that they hit," finished Deputy Stover.

Deputy Stover went on to explain that if you do go out drinking, make sure you have a driver that is sober. If that isn't available, call a ride service.

"There has to be a safer way of getting home because a lot of people wouldn't want to leave their cars so they would drive home," said former Buddies DD driver Melody Hastings.

For about a decade, Buddies DD has been making sure Treasure Valley residents and their cars get home safely after a night on the town. The group’s creator, Christine Brown thought up the plan after being hit by two drunk drivers.

Hastings said, "Buddies has always been, we don't judge. We don't care what you were out doing. Just as long as you make the decision to come home safe."

How it works is, once you call their number, two buddies drive to your location, one drives you home while the other follows in your vehicle.

"A lot of people will plan to go out and call us before going out and say ‘Hey we are going to be at this place. We are probably going to need your services," said Hastings.

The group says they are open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 PM to 2 AM typically but will be flexible if you call ahead.

