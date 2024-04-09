Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest Boise

Actions

Borah Pool mural 'Neighborhood Swim' to be removed

Neighborhood Swim at Borah Pool
Courtesy: Boise City Department of Arts &amp; History
Neighborhood Swim at Borah Pool
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 14:10:07-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Borah Pool mural has become part of the area's identity since the piece's installation back in 2006, but years of wear have left the work in a degraded state. Boise Parks and Recreation worked alongside the artist recently to inspect Neighborhood Swim, concluding that the mural will be removed.

According to a release by Boise City Department of Arts & History, "Murals have a lifespan of about 10 to 15 years. Neighborhood Swim has been a fixture of the Borah Neighborhood and pool users for the last 18 years."

The mural was painted by artist Elizabeth Wolf, who is also known for "Terra Firma," the 25-foot terrazzo floor of Idaho and its neighboring states.

While there are no immediate plans for replacement, the mural will be preserved in the Boise Arts and History Public Collection and in a YouTube video documenting the actual painting process.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your West Boise reporter Isaiah Sharp