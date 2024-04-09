Borah Pool mural 'Neighborhood Swim' to be removed

BOISE, Idaho — The Borah Pool mural has become part of the area's identity since the piece's installation back in 2006, but years of wear have left the work in a degraded state. Boise Parks and Recreation worked alongside the artist recently to inspect Neighborhood Swim, concluding that the mural will be removed.

According to a release by Boise City Department of Arts & History, "Murals have a lifespan of about 10 to 15 years. Neighborhood Swim has been a fixture of the Borah Neighborhood and pool users for the last 18 years."

The mural was painted by artist Elizabeth Wolf, who is also known for "Terra Firma," the 25-foot terrazzo floor of Idaho and its neighboring states.

While there are no immediate plans for replacement, the mural will be preserved in the Boise Arts and History Public Collection and in a YouTube video documenting the actual painting process.