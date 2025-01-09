Boise woman faces charges following deadly motorcycle accident in June

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman has been charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in June 2024. Cecilia Valencia Zuniga, 62, faces charges of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and failure to purchase a driver's license following the tragic incident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Charles Gentry.

The Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit and Crash Reconstruction Team wrapped up their investigation into the crash which took place on June 20, 2024, at the intersection of W. Preece Drive and N. Milwaukee Street. Gentry, who was riding his motorcycle at the time, was traveling north on Milwaukee with the right of way when Zuniga allegedly made a left turn in front of him, resulting in a collision.

Gentry was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, he died from his injuries later that night. The police shut down Milwaukee Street in both directions for approximately four hours while they conducted their investigation.

The Boise Police cited Zuniga on January 6, with the charges stemming from the findings of the investigation.