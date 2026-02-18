Boise Towne Square mall introduces paid 'preferred' parking spaces

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Shoppers at the Boise Towne Square mall will now see a new paid parking option in part of the mall’s parking lot.

According to the mall’s website, most parking will remain free; however, a section of the lot has been designated as "Preferred Paid Parking."

The paid parking area is managed through 12 Oaks Parking, and the mall says it is enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Parking will cost $2.45 for the first hour, with $2 added for every additional hour, according to the 12 Oaks website

The mall also says that 10% of net proceeds from paid parking purchases will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank Warehouse.