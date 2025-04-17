Boise School District fires special education assistant following domestic violence arrest

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District has terminated the employment of a special education assistant following his arrest for alleged domestic violence, according to an email sent out on Thursday to staff and parents.

According to a letter, Christopher J. Chavez, who worked at Hillside Junior High School, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Ada County Jail for Attempted Strangulation and Domestic Violence with Traumatic Injury.

"This is a matter we are handling with care and urgency," the district administration said in the letter. "The health, safety, and success of our students are our primary focus."

Boise Police said the alleged incident did not occur on school grounds and did not involve any district students.

In addition to his role as a classified staff member, Chavez also served as a C Team girls basketball coach at Hillside Junior High and the head freshman baseball coach. He had previously completed his student teaching in physical education at Boise High School.

"Upon notification from the Boise Police Department, District Administration took immediate action to terminate Mr. Chavez's employment," the letter stated.

The district encouraged students with questions or in need of additional support to reach out to school counselors and staff.