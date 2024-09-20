Boise School Board to hold special safety meeting following uptick of social media threats

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School Board is holding a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 to address safety and security concerns after schools across the Treasure Valley experienced an uptick in online threats.

While all of the threats posted on social media, so far, have been deemed not credible, BSD says they hope to raise public awareness about the security procedures already in place across schools in the district.

The special meeting will include a presentation by district administration and the Boise Police Department, highlighting many of the safety measures in the district, and also providing an overview of the steps that the district and BPD take when investigating any threats of school violence.

Questions and concerns can be submitted in advance using the district's online form.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the District Services Center, located at 8169 W. Victory Road in Boise. Those unable to attend in person can view the live stream of the meeting on YouTube.