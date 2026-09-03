Have you seen Shelby? Boise Police searching for missing 17-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Aug. 28 near North Eagle Road and West McMillan Road.

Police believe Shelby, 17, ran away from home and could be at risk because she does not have her prescribed medication.

Shelby is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig, but without it, she has short brown hair. She has both nostrils and her septum pierced.

Anyone with information about where she may be or who has contact with her is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.