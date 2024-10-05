Boise Police respond to stabbing near Mitchell Street

BOISE, Idaho — Around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Boise Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 5000 block of N. Mitchell Street.

Officers located one victim who was rushed to a local hospital but passed away a short time later from multiple injuries. Officers quickly located the suspect, Scott Stevens, on scene and he was taken into custody.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspect and the victim knew each other and were living in a home with other adults, according to police. Evidence shows that two other adults in the home attempted to intervene and were threatened by the suspect while he was holding a weapon.

Boise Police officers recovered the weapon at the scene and an investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit is ongoing.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Ada County Coroner, pending notification of next of kin. The suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail, with charges for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.