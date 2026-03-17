Boise Police investigating a deadly weekend car crash in West Boise

WEST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one person dead in West Boise on Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, the crash occurred at the intersection of N. Cloverdale Rd. and W. Executive Dr.

Evidence suggests that a driver traveling north on Cloverdale Rd. ran a red traffic light and entered the intersection, colliding with a second driver who was headed west on Executive Dr.

The driver traveling north on Cloverdale was transported to a nearby hospital, where they died from injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver was not injured.

The Ada County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased driver once the next of kin is notified.