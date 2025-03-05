Watch Now
Boise Police Department opens new Whitewater Station

The new Whitewater Park station for Boise Police will be the main hub for the department's DUI and motorcycle teams.
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has opened its new Whitewater Station, located at 3159 W. State Street, at the intersection of Whitewater Boulevard and State Street. A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new station.

The location aims to reduce response times and provide more convenience for officers on duty, according to a press release.

"What we wanted to do was not be pulling officers needing to do police reports, do other administrative tasks, all the way back to the west side of the city," said Boise Police Chief Christopher Dennison. "So it enables us to keep officers employed on this side of the city. It's just more efficient."

