Boise police arrest nationwide theft suspect linked to $100K in Ulta Beauty thefts

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from a national retail chain after he allegedly stole $1,500 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty store in Boise.

Officers arrested Yerman Sierra Aguilar, 37, on May 28 after being alerted that a nationwide theft suspect had committed a theft at an Ulta Beauty store in Burley. Aguilar is suspected in at least 195 theft incidents at the same retail chain across multiple states, according to police

The Boise Police Department's Organized Retail Crime Unit received information from the Burley store about the suspect and his vehicle. Police then positioned themselves at the Ulta Beauty location on North Milwaukee Street in Boise, anticipating the suspect's arrival based on travel time estimates from Burley.

Police say that they saw the suspect's vehicle arrive at the store around 3:30 p.m. Aguilar then entered the store and exited minutes later with unpaid merchandise valued at more than $1,500, according to police.

Officers also arrested Liester Queralta Moya, 33, of Houston, Texas, who was allegedly waiting in the vehicle as the driver. Aguilar faces felony charges of grand theft and burglary, while Moya was charged with criminal conspiracy.

"These arrests highlight the outstanding work being done by our Organized Retail Crime Unit," said BPD Detective Marshall Plaisted. "Their proactive approach, collaboration with retailers, and swift action not only led to the arrest of a suspect connected to over 195 thefts nationwide but also helped protect Idaho businesses from ongoing significant financial losses. This is exactly the kind of impact we strive to make — keeping our community safe and holding repeat offenders accountable."