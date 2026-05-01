Boise Fire is conducting live fire training in West Boise on Friday

WEST BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, crews with the Boise Fire Department completed a live fire training exercise in West Boise, during which they ignited a vacant home to allow firefighters to train under realistic conditions.

"When we can burn in the real structures— it's just obviously far more realistic. It gives them a better idea of what actual fire behavior is like," said Joe Ostermiller, Boise Fire Training Captain.

WATCH: See what a live fire training looks like firsthand

Boise Fire completes live fire training in W. Boise

The training centered around a home on N. Fry Street, which will become a future park under the auspices of Boise Parks and Recreation. There is currently no timetable in terms of park development.

To complete these live fire training exercises, the Boise Fire Department relies on structure donations through its Acquired Structure Program.