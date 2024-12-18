Boise dog dies from suspected poisoning, owner believes it was intentional

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise dog is dead after getting into a poisonous pesticide in a West Boise neighborhood.



I'm your West Boise Neighborhood Reporter, Jessica Davis talking with the dogs' owner who worries someone did this on purpose.

Alicia Goff is mourning the death of her 4-year-old pitbull mix – Bjorn.

"Mad, upset, don't understand," says Goff.

It all started last Tuesday, December 10th when Alicia says she let her three dogs outside around 4 a.m.

When they came back in ten minutes later something was off.

Goff says, "They did the stiff horse, started vomiting; they crapped themselves they started convulsing, they were sitting there crying and whining and just couldn't get comfortable."

Alicia rushed them to the emergency vet hospital in Garden City and shared documents with me that show the doctors found strychnine in two of the dogs' systems.

It's a poison found in pesticides often used to kill rats.

One of the dogs, Ragnar, survived, but she had to make the tough call to put Bjorn down, news that was especially hard on her daughter.

Goff says, "I got him for her in September of 2020 and that was her buddy her protector."

She continues, "She is devastated she hasn't been home in the last couple of days because its been really rough on her not having him home."

I spoke to several neighbors on Alicia's street who told me the dogs sometimes roam the area without supervision.

"They knew where their house was, they wouldn't stray too far away from that," says Chyanne Sellars.

Goff worries her dogs were poisoned intentionally.

I contacted Animal Control who told me an investigation is underway, but no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, doctors told Alicia Ragnar has a long road ahead.

Goff says, "he'll have to have vet visits to check his kidney functions, and liver functions since it was poison to make sure that they don't fail on him."

Alicia's third dog, fortunately, did not get into any poison and is doing just fine.

But to help with vet bills for the other animals, she started a GoFundMe.

We reached out to Animal Control to see if someone would be held accountable if they intentionally poisoned an animal.

Animal control says they would be held accountable if there were irrefutable proof supported by corroborating evidence.

They say the outcome of someone poisoning an animal is a misdemeanor, and the consequences vary depending on where the crime occurred.

Misdemeanors can carry a sentence of up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of $5,000.