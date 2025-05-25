Boise community gathers to support Idaho refugees at 5k run event

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, hundreds of members of the community gathered at Veterans Memorial Park for a 5K event to support Idaho refugees.

“I feel so excited and so happy to see a group of people from a diverse background showing up and running, and supporting one cause all together,” said Sayed Mirbahcha, a refugee from Afghanistan.

Mirbacha is a Global Studies student at Boise State. As a refugee, he’s passionate about improving the lives of refugee and emodies that purpose by helping organize events like the ‘Pace of Peace’ 5k run.

“It shows how when people all get together, it can make something happen. It shows the union of people and community,” explained Mirbacha.

‘Pace for Peace’ teamed up this year with the ‘Run for Refugees,’ which the Agency for New Americans has put on for decades. Together, they welcomed over 300 people to Veterans Memorial Park for the 5k run as well as for music, food, and of course— to build community.

“It’s amazing. Our community, it’s great,” said Slobodanka Hodzic, the Program Director for ANA.

She says the fun run event is close to her heart because it reflects how she and dozens of volunteers walk alongside refugees every day.

As a refugee from Bosnia, who came to America 29 years ago, she understands the importance of assimilating to a new home, in a new country.

“The lived experience helps me actually provide better services for people when they come here,” said Hodzic.