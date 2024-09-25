Armed robbery leads to officer involved shooting on N. Redway Rd.

BOISE, Idaho — Overnight Boise Police have reported an officer involved shooting on N. Redway Rd.

At around 9:30 last night, Boise Police were responding to a reported armed robbery with a gun at a business on W. Fairview near N. McKinney St.

Responding officers identified a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle just north of Fairview on Cole Rd. Officers tried to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over briefly before fleeing south on Cole Rd.

The suspect's vehicle was found again near Cole Rd. and Ustick and officers saw the suspect trying to hop a fence into the backyard of a home on N. Redway Rd.

Nearby residents were notified and containment was set around the backyard and while authorities tried to make contact with the suspect and take him into custody, two officers fire at the suspect.

The suspect was injured and brought to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No officers were injured and the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.