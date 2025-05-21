ACHD installs temporary speed bumps in Northwest Boise as State Street construction continues

BOISE, Idaho — Drivers in northwest Boise are encountering new speed bumps as the Ada County Highway District continues construction work on State Street.

The highway district recently installed about 18 temporary speed bumps in the neighborhoods surrounding the State Street and Pierce Park Lane intersection, where a significant widening project is underway.

"We've had additional requests from the neighborhood. We put 5 more in last week, and I think we put a couple of others in before that," said Kadee Porter, a construction supervisor for the Ada County Highway District.

The temporary speed bumps are designed to discourage drivers from speeding down side streets while construction continues on the main thoroughfare, State Street.

Jeremy Brown, who has lived on Outlook Drive for nearly a decade, says the speed bumps have made a significant difference in his neighborhood.

"It has helped greatly," Brown said.

Brown noted that his neighborhood has experienced increased traffic and speeding issues.

"This is really the only [street that goes] through to the grocery stores and other stores over here," said Brown. "We did see a fair amount of speeding."

Some residents even placed homemade "slow down" signs in their yards to help address the problem.

Meanwhile, the speed limit on State Street is down to 30 miles per hour during the construction period.

"The people who live here know what the problems are, so if they reach out and they say, 'I need a speed bump here because I'm out there with my dog and there's cars going 60 miles behind me,' I may not see that. But once they report to me, then I can take action and do something like [add] a speed bump or a sign," Porter explained.

The State Street and Pierce Park Lane Intersection project is currently in phase one of three. When complete, the project will include multiple pathways and additional road improvements.

Northwest Boise residents who are concerned about speeding in their neighborhoods can request temporary speed bumps or stop signs by contacting the Ada County Highway District.