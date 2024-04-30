ACHD announces new headquarters building

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has announced the pending acquisition of a new building on Meeker Ave in Boise which is planned to serve as the new ACHD headquarters.

“We’re so excited to have members of our team back in the same building,” said Shari Knauss, Deputy Director of Human Resources. “The move is not only cost-effective, it will also provide invaluable opportunities for increased collaboration and productivity.”

According to ACHD, the building is centrally located between the 6 cities served by ACHD. The location will allow the district to have easy access to agency partners in the area for continued collaboration.

The new location is the former home of DirecTV's call center, the final negotiated cost for the new building came in well under the budgeted $90 million budget for the district at just $16.4 million.

“The area we are in today in Garden City has dramatically changed over time,” said President Pickering. “What was once an industrial area has blossomed into a mixed-use destination. We agree with the City of Garden City that the area has great potential as it develops, and look forward to seeing what it becomes in the future.”