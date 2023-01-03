This Weighted Heating Pad For Your Neck And Shoulders Could Become Your New Favorite

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you spend a lot of time sitting or working at a computer and end up with aches and pains in your neck and shoulders, a weighted heating pad could be a huge help. These pads combine the comforting heft of your favorite weighted blanket with the cozy warmth of a heating pad — and you can wear it while you work, read or watch TV.

Sound like the perfect combo for the tension you’re carrying in your shoulders and neck? Amazon is offering a deal on a weighted heating pad from the brand Comfytemp. Regularly priced at $49.99, it is currently marked down to $44.99.

The Comfytemp weighted heating pad weighs 2.2 pounds and is filled with micro-glass beads that are designed to help relax your body. The unit is advertised as helping to ease muscle tension and soreness in your neck, shoulders and upper back through heat therapy. It includes nine heat settings and 11 timers that range from 30 minutes to nine hours. Made of soft flannel, it is machine washable once you remove the controller.

With almost 12,000 ratings, this weighted heating pad has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.

Comfytemp sent this to me to review, so I first put it to the test while sitting at my desk and working, which includes literally writing this story.

I started on level four and it warmed up within seconds, so I then put it all the way up to level nine. I use microwave heating pads for my neck and shoulders multiple times a day, but this got much hotter and I had to turn it down after an hour because I was sweating. Turning it up high at first and then lower once my muscles are partly relaxed worked quite well. It’s truly the most comfortable I’ve ever been while sitting at a desk for hours.

I’ve never had an electric heating pad that was weighted, but I’m sold. The extra pressure on my shoulders was extra cozy and felt a bit, as Comfytemp advertises, like a warm hug. Also, I appreciated that the Comfytemp has buttons on the front, making it possible to keep heat on the neck without the pad slipping. That’s my main problem area, and most microwave heating pads don’t stay in place there.

I have used the weighted heating pad every day since it arrived and it has now replaced my microwavable versions. While it’s by far my favorite, there were a few things it’s important to note for anyone considering purchasing one.



Because the weighted heating pad only goes partway down your back, it feels a bit uncomfortable along the middle of my spine, right where it ends. If it was longer, I think it would be more comfortable. The heat and comfort it does deliver far outweigh this annoyance, but it’s something to keep in mind.

The only other downside is that the power cord would be better perhaps better situated in the shoulder area, as it can get tangled in your arms if you’re wearing it while working. If you’re sitting still, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Even without the current sale, the weighted heating pad is well worth the full price. It lasts much longer than other options — the fact that it can be left on for up to nine hours is my favorite part, next to the buttons that keep the collar in place. My shoulders and neck felt much looser while using it than they usually do after I’ve been working on the computer.

There are a few other weighted heating pads on Amazon as well, including another from Comfytemp that does go all the way down the back, unlike the version I reviewed.

The Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief is priced at $46.99, but is currently on sale for just $31.99. The downside to this version, however, is that it only has three heat settings and only stays on for up to two hours. You’ll have to decide if you want heat on your back or additional heat and timing options when choosing between the two.

You’ll also find this Renpho Weighted Heating Pad. Regularly priced at $60, it is currently on sale for $44.99. You can save an additional 15% by clipping a coupon at checkout, which takes the price to $38.24.

The weighted heating pad is designed for the neck and shoulders, but can also be used on the back, waist, abdomen, legs and more. With more than 8,000 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say it works well for the neck and shoulders, heats up quickly and provides pain relief.

