Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winter weather chances ramping up for Idaho over the next week

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 10:25:44-05

A coastal storm will move southeast across Nevada spreading some precipitation into southern Idaho. Snow showers began early in the morning for eastern Oregon and continue to spread into the lower Treasure Valley and southwest Idaho. Southeastern Oregon, Owyhee county and southern Twin Falls county will be in the bullseye of this system, with 2-5 inches of snow accumulation. Elsewhere, amounts will be minimal and generally under an inch.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s in the valley, so snow will mix with rain and any accumulation will remain confined to grassy surfaces. However, wet roadways will lead to a slick evening commute. Overnight temperatures dip into the 20s resulting in icy start to our Thursday. For the Magic Valley, snow showers arrive later this evening lingering into Thursday morning with up to an inch of accumulations. Slippery roads can be expected for Thursday morning.

High pressure will strengthen following today's system leading to areas of dense fog Thursday morning. Temperatures climb into the lower 40s on Thursday and Friday. A burst and rain and snow will arrive Friday morning ahead of a cold front. A strong northwest breeze picks up into Friday evening.

A more potent storm arrives into the weekend. The storm's origin is the Gulf of Alaska, so it will drag in very chilly air with snow levels dipping to the valley floors. By the end of the weekend, 1-3" of snow can be expected for the valley and 6-12" above 5000 feet.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018