Wind dies down this afternoon ahead of a frigid overnight

A low pressure system is pulling away from the area today leaving very chilly air and strong winds in its wake. The wind has been gusting to 40mph in the Magic Valley throughout the morning, which will continue into the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2:00 PM for the Magic Valley as gusts up to 50mph are possible.

A high pressure ridge provides clear skies and calmer winds tonight into Saturday. This will lead to a frigid Saturday morning with single digit temperatures in the central mountains and 10s and 20s in lower elevations. Bundle up!

Clouds increase Saturday evening as another storm system approaches. Latest computer charts have me thinking the snow will not be far enough south to affect the Treasure Valley. However, McCall could potentially receive 2-4 inches by Sunday morning.