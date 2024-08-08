Wildfire updates, smoke plumes, and hazardous air quality

Thursday is here and these are the latest updates you need to be aware of.

An evacuation notice has been placed for the Paddock fire. This is on Willow between Stone Quarry Road and Dry Creek Road, residents in that area moved from a "Get Set" to a "Go now" evacuation. If you are unsure if this includes your home, make the phone call to your local county sheriffs office.

The smoke causes an increase of Particulate Matter in the air. It's gonna be important to refrain from being outside today. Areas in orange and red, are the areas where you will want to avoid, however given that this does make up the Treasure Valley. If you are living within the orange and red areas, make sure you have windows closed, and refrain from being and exercising outdoors.

Idaho News 6

This afternoon we have a slight chance of storms, but a greater chance into Friday and Saturday evening. It's possible that we could see dry lightning again, which could create a risk for wildfires. It's gonna be important to remain up to date with us this weekend.

On the brighter side, we are seeing a cool down as far as temperatures go. This weekend temperatures will hover between the mid to lower 90s.

Take care of yourself and others

Stay up to date right here

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/