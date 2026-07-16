Wildfire concerns grow as heat, and storms return this afternoon

Hot temperatures and increasing monsoon moisture will bring another active weather day to southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to develop today and Friday, especially across the mountains and higher terrain.

Some storms could become severe, producing wind gusts up to 60 mph, brief heavy rain, and small hail. While storms may be scattered, any stronger storm could create localized impacts, especially near recent burn scars and steep terrain where heavy rainfall may lead to runoff issues.

Idaho News 6 A marginal risk is the lowest level on the severe weather scale, but it still means a few storms could become strong this afternoon and evening. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts, with the strongest storms capable of producing outflow winds up to 60 mph. Brief heavy rain and small hail are also possible, especially across higher terrain in southwest and central Idaho.

Today will likely be the hottest day of the stretch, with highs climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s across the Treasure Valley and Weiser Basin.

Idaho News 6

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Treasure Valley from noon to 9 pm today as heat-related impacts become more likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Idaho News 6 A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Treasure Valley, while a Red Flag Warning is also in place due to elevated wildfire concerns. Hot, dry conditions, combined with the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, could lead to rapid fire growth this afternoon. Avoid outdoor burning, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Storm chances continue Friday, with the greatest focus shifting toward central and south-central Idaho. This weekend stays hot, with temperatures remaining around 100 degrees in the valleys. Storm coverage is expected to decrease somewhat as the deepest moisture shifts east, though a few mountain storms remain possible Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, the hot pattern is expected to continue. Additional surges of monsoon moisture could bring more rounds of thunderstorms Monday through Thursday, with heavy rain and strong outflow winds remaining the primary concerns.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast