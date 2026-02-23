Wet weather builds: Valley rain, and Mountain Snow into Wednesday

Good Morning Everyone!

As we gear up for the week, prepare for a wetter pattern to develop. Grab the umbrellas!

A trough just off the coast will slowly inch inland. Ahead of the trough, southwest flow keeps temperatures mild. As the system moves inland, stronger westerly flow aloft taps into a deep plume of Pacific moisture, bringing widespread rain and mountain snow through Wednesday.

Snow levels will start around 5,000–6,000 feet today, then rise to 6,500–7,500 feet in northern areas and 7,500–8,500 feet in southern areas by Tuesday evening. Heavier snow will be confined above 6,000–7,000 feet, where 8–16 inches will be common, with locally higher amounts. Higher mountain valleys may see a wintry mix early, then transition mainly to rain.

The bulk of the moisture arrives Tuesday, with widespread rain and mountain snow likely across the area.

Idaho News 6 Heavier mountain snow will be confined above 6,000ft, with rain expected across valley floors and higher mountain valleys.

Light mountain showers begin this afternoon in areas like McCall, but the steadier, more widespread precipitation develops late tonight and continues through Tuesday. Expect on-and-off showers mainly on Tuesday, with lingering precipitation into Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through.

Winds will remain breezy, with the strongest winds expected on Wednesday across the Magic Valley, where gusts could reach 35–45 mph.

Don't wash the car just yet!

Treasure Valley Seven-Day Forecast

McCall Seven-Day Forecast