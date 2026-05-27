Wednesday brings severe storm potential with 60 mph winds, blowing dust, and hail possible

Today is shaping up to be one of the more active weather days this week across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. A slow-moving upper low remains parked over the Great Basin, keeping conditions unsettled and increasing the potential for strong thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will rebound significantly compared to Tuesday, climbing 10 to 20 degrees warmer, with valley highs reaching the low to mid-80s. But warmer temperatures, increasing moisture, and strong winds aloft will create favorable conditions for thunderstorms that could become strong.

The highest risk for stronger storms today will be across southeast Oregon and west-central Idaho, especially north and west of Boise. Storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, blowing dust reducing visibility, small hail, and brief periods of heavy rain. Dry lower levels of the atmosphere, particularly across southeast Oregon, may enhance the potential for damaging winds even outside heavier rainfall.

Idaho News 6

Outside of thunderstorms, expect breezy southeast winds throughout the day with gusts between 30 and 40 mph, strongest across southeast Oregon and areas south of Boise. Loose outdoor items could be blown around, and drivers of high-profile vehicles should use caution on east-west roadways.

Impacts from storms could include:



Sudden drops in visibility from blowing dust

Isolated power outages from strong wind gusts

Difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles

Brief ponding on roads during heavier downpours

Small hail capable of damaging plants or outdoor furniture

If thunderstorms develop near your area, move indoors immediately and avoid open spaces. Remember: if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Active weather won’t end after today. Similar storm chances continue Thursday with another round of gusty winds and possible strong thunderstorms. By Friday, shower and thunderstorm coverage is expected to increase with localized heavy rain possible before temperatures cool heading into the weekend.