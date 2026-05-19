Warming trend starts today, with near 90-degree temperatures this weekend

Good morning, Idaho!

After a chilly start this morning with patchy frost across parts of the western Magic Valley, temperatures are beginning a gradual warming trend as a departing trough shifts east. Highs today will climb a few degrees, reaching a few degrees warmer than Monday under dry and sunny skies.

Idaho News 6

Dry weather dominates much of southwest Idaho through Thursday, with only a slight chance of isolated mountain showers developing in eastern Valley County on Wednesday evening. Winds will also pick up slightly on Wednesday afternoon, especially across the Magic Valley, but no major weather impacts are expected.

Idaho News 6

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure builds across the western U.S. by the end of the week, bringing well-above-normal temperatures into the weekend. Highs could run 10 to 15 degrees above average, with the Treasure Valley approaching 90 degrees by Sunday.

The warmer pattern won’t last long, however, as a stronger Pacific system is expected early next week, bringing cooler temperatures, breezy winds, and the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday.