Warming trend before unsettled weekend weather

A shift in the weather pattern is setting up across the Northwest. An upper-level trough sliding south along the Pacific Coast will gradually turn our winds out of the southwest, bringing a steady warm-up through the end of the workweek. Highs will climb about five degrees Wednesday, with another bump Thursday.

By Friday, the trough organizes into a closed low off the Oregon coast. Southwest Idaho will remain mostly quiet throughout the day, but a cold front is expected to move in on Friday evening. Showers will spread in late Friday night, with a 20–40% chance in the valleys and much higher odds in the mountains. West-central Idaho and the Boise Mountains have a 60–80% chance thanks to upslope winds feeding moisture into the terrain.

Looking into the weekend, Saturday brings cooler, wetter conditions with valley rain chances around 40% and mountain coverage remaining near 60–80%. Behind the front, winds will turn west-northwest with gusts between 20 and 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will tumble 10–20 degrees on Saturday and drop another 5–10 degrees by Sunday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 15 to 20 mph throughout the afternoon, becoming calmer in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy conditions continue with Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

A 20% chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Columbus Day

A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday

A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.