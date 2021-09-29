Warmer weather on the way

A cool but much calmer and drier day across our area Wednesday, as mid-level atmospheric flow from the northwest carries in cool air behind yesterday's strong cold front.

Sunshine will be plentiful, though with calm winds early Wednesday morning some areas could be blanketed with fog at times.

Temperatures remain below average, reaching just the mid-60s in the Treasure Valley, but with blue skies and barely a breeze, it should be a pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer air starts working its way back after this, with highs jumping into the low 70s in Boise for our final day of September on Thursday, and continuing to warm through the weekend. That means by Sunday we're back up around 80°, with continued dry, sunny and warm autumn weather sticking around through at least the middle of next week.