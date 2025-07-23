Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer Temps and Monsoon Pattern possible by midweek

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Happy Hump Day, Everyone!

A weak system off the California coast will draw in moisture through the end of the week, bringing isolated to scattered storms to SE Oregon and the ID/NV border. Gusty outflows and brief downpours are possible. As we wrap up the workweek, temperatures are expected to rise back towards the 90s, with a potential shift toward monsoonal moisture by midweek.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy afternoon with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Lighter NW winds.

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

