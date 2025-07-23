Warmer Temps and Monsoon Pattern possible by midweek

Happy Hump Day, Everyone!
A weak system off the California coast will draw in moisture through the end of the week, bringing isolated to scattered storms to SE Oregon and the ID/NV border. Gusty outflows and brief downpours are possible. As we wrap up the workweek, temperatures are expected to rise back towards the 90s, with a potential shift toward monsoonal moisture by midweek.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy afternoon with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Lighter NW winds.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
