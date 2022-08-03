Warmer temperatures in store for the next two days along with lingering rain chances

Temperatures will warm back up to the upper-90s in the Treasure Valley Wednesday and Thursday, with a small chance of rain sticking around. The regions most likely to see rain or even thunderstorms Wednesday are the mountain regions, but there's no guarantee the Treasure and Magic Valleys won't see a drizzle here or there.

That chance of rain and possible thunderstorms will stick around for most of the week with the greatest chance for rain in the Treasure Valley Thursday.

Temperatures will cool back down to the low-90s for Friday and Saturday before warming back up, possibly to the triple-digits for the start of next week.