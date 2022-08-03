Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer temperatures in store for the next two days along with lingering rain chances

Anna's Wednesday August 3, 2022 Forecast
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 08:55:43-04

Temperatures will warm back up to the upper-90s in the Treasure Valley Wednesday and Thursday, with a small chance of rain sticking around. The regions most likely to see rain or even thunderstorms Wednesday are the mountain regions, but there's no guarantee the Treasure and Magic Valleys won't see a drizzle here or there.

That chance of rain and possible thunderstorms will stick around for most of the week with the greatest chance for rain in the Treasure Valley Thursday.

Temperatures will cool back down to the low-90s for Friday and Saturday before warming back up, possibly to the triple-digits for the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018