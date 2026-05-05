Warm, windy, and a few isolated storms

Today we’re tracking a mix of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and a slight chance for storms—especially the farther south you go.

Temperatures are still running above normal, but we’ll feel a slight cooldown today into Wednesday before things heat right back up heading into the weekend.

Idaho News 6

This afternoon, expect strong winds to pick up again, especially across the Snake River Plain. Gusts could reach up to 40 mph, making it the windiest day of the week. That could also kick up patchy blowing dust, reducing visibility at times—something to watch if you’re traveling.

Idaho News 6

As for rain chances, they stay pretty isolated. A few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms could pop up near the Idaho/Nevada border and into parts of south-central Idaho, like Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Most places will stay dry, but if a storm develops, it could bring brief gusty winds.

By Wednesday, conditions turn a bit quieter and slightly cooler in the morning. Then we shift gears.

Heading into Thursday through the weekend, a ridge of high pressure builds back in, bringing a return to warmer and drier weather. Highs will climb well into the 80s, and there’s even a chance (30%-40%) that some areas push toward 90° by Monday afternoon.

Extended Forecast

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/5/2026