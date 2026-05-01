Warm weekend with 80s on the horizon

Happy May! It's a new month and a fresh start!

After a few isolated storms yesterday, we’re turning the page to a much nicer and warmer pattern.

Weekend Forecast

Get prepared for a warm weekend ahead! May is kicking off with 70s before quickly rising into the 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and staying there through next week.

Idaho News 6

Today brings plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across southwest Idaho. Temperatures are climbing into the mid to upper 70s, which is already a few degrees above normal for early May. Winds will stay light, making for a really comfortable afternoon to get outside.

As we head into Saturday, the warmth continues to build.

Highs will push near 80 degrees, running about 8 to 12 degrees above average. Skies stay mostly sunny, and overall it’s shaping up to be a beautiful, summer-like day across the region.

Idaho News 6

⛈️ Storm Chances Return Late Weekend into Next Week

By Sunday, the pattern starts to shift again.

Moisture increases, bringing back a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, especially in higher terrain. Storm chances really ramp up Monday and Tuesday, with the best potential for more widespread activity during the evening hours.

Idaho News 6

Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail, so it’s something we’ll be watching closely.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Even with the storms, temperatures stay warm—holding in the low 80s through early next week.