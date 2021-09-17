Warm weather returns Friday & Saturday

Friday got off to a cold start, as morning temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s in the Treasure and Magic Valleys and even low 20s in Stanley!

After that chilly start, though, we're in for a warm and pleasant wrap-up to the workweek, as temperatures jump into the mid-80s in the Boise area this afternoon under clear and sunny skies. Highs in the mountains will remain pleasant as well, reaching the mid-70s in McCall, Stanley and Ketchum.

Saturday remains warm but gets windy in advance of a strong cold front that will bring in a dramatic change in conditions for the second half of our weekend. A soaking rain is likely before sunrise Sunday as a cold front marches through, and behind the front, temperatures plummet by 20-30° compared to the day before, meaning Boise will struggle to climb out of the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Rain will come and go throughout the day Sunday, a chilly breeze will blow and at elevations above 6,500' some light snow could accumulate as well. By Monday, most of the precipitation is over and done with, but it takes until our first day of fall on Wednesday for temperatures to get back to normal.