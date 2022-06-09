Warm-up trend peaks Friday, temperatures cooling down for the weekend

Milder weather is to be expected Thursday across Idaho with temperatures continuing to warm up to the mid-80s in the Treasure Valley. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s, almost hitting 90 degrees on Friday before cooling down over the weekend.

While the Treasure Valley will stay dry Friday, the West Central Mountains could see rain again, continuing through Monday.

Rain is expected again in the Treasure Valley Saturday evening. The showers will continue through the day Sunday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain Sunday afternoon.