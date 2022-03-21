Watch
Warm up trend continues throughout week

Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 21, 2022
Wind will continue Monday night through Wednesday, but the Treasure Valley will only see wind speeds up to 10 mph.

In the Magic Valley, wind speeds will range from 10 to 20 mph Monday evening. The wind will then weaken to wind speeds of up to 10 mph Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up in the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley throughout the week, peaking at 77 degrees on Saturday in the Treasure Valley and 75 degrees Saturday in the Magic Valley.

Expect mild conditions throughout the week. The next chance of precipitation in the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley could come Sunday or Monday.

