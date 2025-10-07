Warm-up continues before Big Weekend changes

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the Treasure Valley as overnight lows dip into the 30s. Gardeners and growers should take precautions to protect sensitive plants. Good news is the afternoons ahead are going to be warm!

A Strong ridge of high pressure will keep the region quiet and dry through Thursday, allowing for a steady warming trend. Highs will climb about five degrees each day-by Thursday many spots will be running well above average. Skies stay mostly sunny, with the exception of a few high clouds over Eastern Oregon.

By Friday, warm southerly flow pushes into southwest Idaho, where valley highs are expected to reach the low 80s. That warmth won’t last long, however, as a cold front arrives late Friday bringing a 20–40% chance of showers. The front pushes inland Saturday, with rain chances increasing to 40% in the valleys and 60–70% in the mountains. Winds shift to the west-northwest Saturday afternoon, gusting 20–30 mph behind the front.

Looking into early next week trends point toward a much cooler and more unsettled stretch as another trough sets up over the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will tumble 10–20 degrees Saturday, with another 5–10 degrees of cooling on Sunday, making for a very fall-like start to next week.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday

A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday

A 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night

A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday

A 30% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Columbus Day

A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.