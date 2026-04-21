Warm today, then a windy cold front will bring heavy mountain snow, rain, and a large thermometer drop

Good morning, everyone!
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts—today is the final warm and mostly dry day before a major shift in the weather. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, but changes arrive quickly this evening as a strong cold front moves in.
What to expect tonight:
Winds will ramp up fast, with gusts up to 45 mph as the front moves through. That means loose outdoor items could get blown around, so it’s a good idea to secure anything outside early.
Showers will develop this evening, along with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. While not severe, storms could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.
Wednesday: Big change
By Wednesday, much cooler air settles in—temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees compared to today.
It will be a wet and unsettled day with widespread rain, gusty winds, and even a few lingering thunderstorms, especially in the mountains.
Snow levels will drop to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet, meaning higher elevations will see accumulating snow.
Mountain impacts:
If you’re heading to the mountains, be prepared for winter-like conditions.
- 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet
- Slick, snow-covered roads likely
- Reduced visibility during heavier snow
Travel could become difficult, especially over mountain passes.
Rain totals & valley impacts:
Valleys can expect anywhere from a quarter inch to up to an inch of rain, with higher amounts near foothills.
This could lead to:
- Wet roads and slower commutes
- Ponding of water in low-lying areas
- Reduced visibility during heavier showers
Looking ahead:
Thursday stays cool and breezy with a few lingering showers, mainly in the mountains.
Heading into the weekend and early next week, temperatures slowly begin to warm back up, but it will stay a bit unsettled with occasional mountain showers.
What you need to know:
- Warm and dry today—enjoy it
- Strong winds and rain move in this evening
- Much colder and wetter on Wednesday
- Mountain snow returns with winter-like travel conditions
- Keep the jacket and umbrella handy
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast