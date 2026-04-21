Warm today, then a windy cold front will bring heavy mountain snow, rain, and a large thermometer drop

Good morning, everyone!

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts—today is the final warm and mostly dry day before a major shift in the weather. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, but changes arrive quickly this evening as a strong cold front moves in.

What to expect tonight:

Winds will ramp up fast, with gusts up to 45 mph as the front moves through. That means loose outdoor items could get blown around, so it’s a good idea to secure anything outside early.

Showers will develop this evening, along with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. While not severe, storms could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Idaho News 6 Thunderstorms are expected into the evening today, ahead of a rainy and soggy Wednesday.

Wednesday: Big change

Idaho News 6

By Wednesday, much cooler air settles in—temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees compared to today.

It will be a wet and unsettled day with widespread rain, gusty winds, and even a few lingering thunderstorms, especially in the mountains.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet, meaning higher elevations will see accumulating snow.

Mountain impacts:

If you’re heading to the mountains, be prepared for winter-like conditions.



6 to 12 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet

Slick, snow-covered roads likely

Reduced visibility during heavier snow

Travel could become difficult, especially over mountain passes.

Idaho News 6 Mountain areas will generally gain anywhere from 6"-12" into Friday.

Rain totals & valley impacts:

Valleys can expect anywhere from a quarter inch to up to an inch of rain, with higher amounts near foothills.

This could lead to:



Wet roads and slower commutes

Ponding of water in low-lying areas

Reduced visibility during heavier showers

Looking ahead:

Thursday stays cool and breezy with a few lingering showers, mainly in the mountains.

Heading into the weekend and early next week, temperatures slowly begin to warm back up, but it will stay a bit unsettled with occasional mountain showers.

What you need to know:



Warm and dry today—enjoy it

Strong winds and rain move in this evening

Much colder and wetter on Wednesday

Mountain snow returns with winter-like travel conditions

Keep the jacket and umbrella handy

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast