Warm temperatures continue Tuesday with a cool down, rain on the way

Anna's Tuesday August 9, 2022 Forecast
Posted at 6:13 AM, Aug 09, 2022
Temperatures will continue in the upper-90s to triple-digits in the Treasure Valley Tuesday before cooling down to the low-90s Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are also going to be factors for the rest of the week, impacting all regions in the Idaho News 6 viewing area.

Starting Tuesday there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms, starting out mainly to the south and west of the Treasure Valley. By the afternoon, there's a chance of thunderstorms in both the East and West Central Mountains.

Overnight, that rain will start to move east into the Treasure Valley where there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Possible gusty wind will come along with this rain and thunderstorms, at times growing to be 20-40 mph gusts.

Temperatures will return to the upper-90s in the Treasure Valley Thursday and stay this warm through the weekend.

