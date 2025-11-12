Warm stretch ends: Rain and Wind return on Thursday

Happy Hump Day, Idaho!

Temperatures remain 15 to 20 degrees above average as we head into Thursday, with valley floors nearing 70 degrees. A weak inversion is still in place, keeping conditions hazy with a touch of morning mist possible across lower elevations.

Changes are on the way through the back half of the week as an upper-level trough off the West Coast begins to push inland. As that system approaches, winds will turn gusty into Wednesday and Thursday, especially for higher terrain and portions of southeast Oregon, where gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph.

Idaho News 6

By Thursday evening, the leading edge of moisture arrives, bringing a slight chance for showers with snow levels still high around 8,000 to 9,000 feet. Rain coverage increases overnight into Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

That front will help scour out the inversion and bring in cooler air to start the weekend. Mountain areas could see a 0.3"-0.5" of rainfall, while lower elevations pick up less than a 0.10" of an inch.

By Friday afternoon, precipitation tapers off with temperatures trending a few degrees cooler, though still slightly above normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead to the weekend — a brief lull arrives Saturday before another trough drops in early next week.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Idaho News 6

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy Southeast wind 14 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night

Rain likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A 30% percent chance of rain before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday

A 20% chance of rain after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night

A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday

A 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

A 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.