Warm, dry start to the week before a breezy cool down

Happy Easter, everyone!

Spring is showing off this week with a warm and sunny start across the region. High pressure is firmly in control, bringing temperatures well above normal. Many valley locations will climb into the mid-70s Monday afternoon, making for a perfect start to the week with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Idaho News 6

By late Monday afternoon, we’ll see a slight shift. A weak system approaching from the west could spark a few isolated showers or even a thunderstorm, but this activity will stay mainly in the higher terrain of southeast Oregon and the west-central Idaho mountains.

Most valley locations will stay dry and mild.

Tuesday brings our next noticeable change. A dry cold front moves through the area, and while it won’t bring much in the way of rain, it will bring the wind. Gusts could reach up to 45 mph, especially across the Western Magic Valley and Camas Prairie. Along with the wind comes a bit of a cooldown, with temperatures dropping about 5 to 10 degrees, especially for northern areas. Southern locations may stay warm a bit longer before cooling later in the day.By Tuesday night, cooler and breezy conditions settle in behind the front.

Idaho News 6

Looking ahead, the middle of the week stays relatively calm with slightly cooler temperatures. However, a developing system off the California coast could bring a few chances for showers near the Idaho/Nevada border and southeast Oregon later in the week.

By the weekend, that system moves inland, increasing the potential for more widespread precipitation.

Overall, expect a classic spring pattern — starting warm and sunny, turning breezy and cooler, with a few chances for rain as we head toward the weekend.