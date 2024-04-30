Unsettled weather persists as we make our way through the week

Happy Tuesday Idaho

An unseasonably cold air mass will keep temperatures this morning just shy of freezing across the Treasure Valley. However, that being said temperatures will be unseasonably chilly this morning! Make sure your kiddos have a coat walking to the bus stop. Temperatures will continue to warm to the lower 50s by the afternoon with winds between 15-25 mph this afternoon. There are no wind advisories in effect today, however, gusts may be up to 40 mph. Buckle up Idaho we have a chilly morning and breezy afternoon ahead of us.

If you are heading into Eastern Idaho this morning, there is a freeze warning in effect until 9 am. Temperatures have dropped well below freezing, near a brutal 26 degrees! Make sure to put away any sensitive plants.

Snow showers will persist for the West Central Mountains, Baker City, and Ontario. Snow accumulations will be around 1 to 2 inches! There is a possibility of thunderstorms over higher terrain in Baker County and the West Central Mountains. While confidence is very low, be weather aware as we had into this unsettled weather pattern. Valley floors may also see a brief and very light shower at times.

Heading into Wednesday temperatures will drop near freezing, with a light shower possible for Valley Floors. Temperatures will continue to warm after Wednesday, as a weak high pressure ridge builds over the area. Thursday, widespread showers will occur over the area. With the back half off the week remaining unsettled.

