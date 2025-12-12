Unseasonably Warm Weekend Ahead Before Stormy Pattern Returns Next Week

Happy Friday, everybody. The weekend is here, and it'll be a perfect weekend for outdoor activities.

A strong ridge of high pressure remains in control across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon this weekend, keeping conditions dry and much warmer than normal for mid-December. While the sunshine and mild temperatures may feel pleasant, the setup will also allow a temperature inversion to develop, especially across the Snake River Valley and sheltered valleys in southeast Oregon. This inversion will trap cooler air and pollutants near the ground, leading to stagnant air and the potential for some patchy overnight fog.

Temperatures stay well above average through the weekend, though valley floors will be cooler than surrounding hillsides. Mid-slope locations could run up to 20 degrees above normal. Boise tied a record high Thursday at 63°, and while highs ease back slightly, the metro area still climbs into the upper 50s today—roughly 15 to 20 degrees warmer than typical for this time of year. Clouds will increase on Sunday as a weak system moves south of the region, bringing a light breeze on Sunday, but not enough to clear the inversion.

Changes arrive early next week as the weather pattern becomes more active. Pacific moisture begins moving in late Monday, bringing increasing chances for rain and mountain snow. Temperatures remain mild at first, keeping snow levels high near 7,000 feet through Tuesday. A strong and windy cold front then sweeps through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing widespread precipitation and noticeably cooler air. Highs drop by about 10 degrees, allowing snow levels to fall to between 3,500 and 5,000 feet.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, models differ on the exact track of the jet stream. Even so, multiple waves of Pacific moisture are expected to impact the region. Mountain areas—especially in west-central and central Idaho—could see significant precipitation totals, with the potential for one to two feet of snow at higher elevations depending on how snow levels fluctuate. This is excellent

news for my skiers and snowboarders.

