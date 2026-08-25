Isolated storms this week, stronger storms possible Friday

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible across parts of Idaho through mid-week, but Friday could bring a stronger round of storms and heavy rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with a slight warming trend. Most of the Treasure Valley should stay dry, while isolated afternoon thunderstorms develop mainly over the Idaho mountains. Breezy southwest winds will also pick up during the afternoon across eastern Oregon and the higher terrain of southwest Idaho.

Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

By Thursday, storm chances become more focused across southern Twin Falls County, while most other locations remain dry. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph.

A bigger change arrives Friday as tropical moisture moves into the region and interacts with an approaching cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across southwest Idaho, including the southwest Idaho highlands, central Idaho mountains and southern Twin Falls County.

With significantly more moisture available, storms Friday could produce heavy rainfall, and some could become severe. The combination of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds will make Friday the most active weather day of the week.

Moisture moves out quickly by early Saturday, leaving drier, cooler conditions for the weekend. Temperatures will be near normal Friday and Saturday before dropping below normal Sunday and Monday. Highs should begin warming back toward normal by Tuesday.

Idaho News 6