Triple-digit high temperatures are back in the Treasure Valley for the start of the work week Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down to the low 90s starting Wednesday and stay in the mid-to-upper-90s through the weekend.

There will be a chance of rain throughout the Idaho News 6 viewing area starting Tuesday through at least Thursday. The best chance for rain in the Treasure Valley is Wednesday.

With this rain comes the possibility for thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty wind.