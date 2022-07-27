Watch Now
Triple-digit temps set in, triggering heat advisory for Treasure Valley

Posted at 8:17 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 10:17:05-04

Triple-digit temperatures will continue in the Treasure Valley today, triggering a heat advisory for the area. That starts at noon and will last through Saturday. Temperatures will continue in the triple-digits Sunday, but will start to cool down next week.

There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the East Central Mountains and part of Eastern Idaho. That may be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning tomorrow because of possible thunderstorms in the area.

