Triple-digit temperatures continue in the Treasure Valley through weekend

Anna's Thursday July 14, 2022 Forecast
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 10:05:10-04

A high above 100 degrees is expected once again in the Treasure Valley for Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures could cool down a few degrees for Monday before warming back up to triple digits next Tuesday. There is some rain that could impact the Treasure Valley this evening.

In the West Central Mountains temperatures are mostly in the 90s Thursday with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, continuing into Friday morning.

The Magic Valley is also expecting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with temperatures at or above 100 degrees Thursday. There is a red flag warning in effect for part of the Magic Valley from 1 to 9 PM Thursday.

