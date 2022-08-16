Triple-digit highs return Tuesday, Wednesday, threatening records

Triple-digit highs are back in the Treasure Valley Tuesday, propelling Boise closer to meeting the record for most triple-digit highs in a year. Tuesday will be day 19 for 2022. The record was 20, back in 2003.

Patchy wildfire smoke will return to the area because of the Four Corners' Fire and other Idaho wildfires. This will continue to impact the Treasure Valley for the next few days.

Wednesday, temperatures will be even warmer, triggering a heat advisory for most of the Treasure Valley and an excessive heat warning for the Ontario area and other parts of Oregon.

Boise could meet or exceed the record high Wednesday, with an expected high of 102. The record is currently 102, set in 2020.

The next chance for rain in Southern and Central Idaho is Thursday or Friday. Current models show this system timing out to impact areas south of the Treasure Valley and the mountain regions Thursday night into Friday.