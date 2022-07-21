Triple-digit highs expected today, slight cool down in store for weekend

Once again the Treasure Valley will see a high above 100 degrees Thursday. Conditions will mostly be warm and dry with some wind, expected to increase in the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the region, causing temperatures to drop back to normal—which is the upper-90s—for the weekend, before warming back up to 100 degrees for Monday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the East and West Central Mountains, ranging from the upper-80s to 100 degrees.

In the Magic Valley, temperatures will also hover around 100 degrees. Wind will be stronger in this region, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 25 mph Friday afternoon, creating conditions for a Fire Weather Watch from 9 am to 9 pm Friday. Smoke from wildfires currently burning in Idaho is starting to subside in the Magic Valley, with most of that smoke being blown to the east.