Triple-digit highs continue, but the end is in sight

Triple-digit temperatures will continue in the Treasure Valley through the weekend, with highs continuing to rise by a degree or two each day. The Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the Treasure Valley remains in effect through Saturday.

There is now an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for part of the Western Treasure Valley, around Ontario because of highs potentially reaching 107 or 108 degrees Thursday.

Temperatures will start to decrease, returning to the 90s Monday.

Patchy smoke will persist around most regions of Idaho Thursday and Friday morning, mostly coming from the Moose Fire near Salmon.

The East Central Mountains, around Stanley could see scattered thunderstorms this evening, with the possibility for some heavier rain.