Triple-digit heat, Smoke, and breezy weekend ahead

Very hot temperatures continue across southwest Idaho through Saturday as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in control. Afternoon highs will climb into the triple digits today and Friday, with many valley locations reaching between 100 and 105 degrees.

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A Heat Advisory is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. While the hottest temperatures will occur during the afternoon, warm overnight lows in the 60s and even low 70s will provide little relief, increasing the risk of heat-related illness. Be sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

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Wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality through the weekend. Smoke may become thicker at times, especially during the overnight and morning hours before daytime mixing improves conditions. Sensitive groups should limit prolonged time outdoors, and everyone should monitor local air quality if smoke becomes dense.

Friday marks the hottest day of the stretch before temperatures ease slightly Saturday. Even with the small cooldown, highs will remain well above average. Breezy west winds will also develop Friday and continue through the weekend, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph possible in open areas.

There is also a very slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm Friday and Saturday afternoon along the Idaho-Nevada border. Most communities will stay dry, but any storm that develops could produce gusty winds and lightning.

Looking ahead, temperatures settle closer to seasonal averages Sunday through the middle of next week while breezy afternoons and smoky skies continue. Forecast models are also hinting at a more significant pattern change by late next week, which could bring cooler temperatures and the best chance for widespread precipitation the region has seen in quite some time. While confidence is still low this far out, it's a welcome sign after weeks of hot, dry weather.

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